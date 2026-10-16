Run it like Rajam, the 70-year-old star of the tracks!

Her day begins by 5am. Wearing a tracksuit, she spends her time running or training fellow elderly sports enthusiasts at Kochi’s Maharaja’s College Ground. This routine, which she has followed for nearly three decades, has made her one of the most formidable athletes in her age group.



From sprints and long-distance races to hurdles, steeplechase, relays and jumps, Rajam is ready to compete in almost any event. “I always aim for the top spot,” she says.



A promising athlete during her schooldays, Rajam won medals at district- and state-level competitions. But family pressure eventually forced her to give up her ambitions of competing beyond the state level.

“Those days, girls were not expected to travel for sports. I had to suppress my passion,” she recalls.

“My mother was supportive. She worked at the house of a doctor couple to support our family. That couple also always motivated me to follow my passion. When I had to put my sporting career on hold after marriage, they encouraged me to try again. At 35, they convinced my husband, too,” she says.