Travancore Devaswom Board plans hiking Sabarimala virtual queue booking fee

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is considering doubling the virtual queue booking fee for Sabarimala darshan from `5 to `10. According to sources, the board plans to seek the Kerala High Court’s approval for the proposed hike, which is intended to generate funds to provide free toilet facilities for pilgrims at Pampa.

Meanwhile, BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony opposed the move. “The move to increase the booking fee in the name of arranging free toilets is the first step towards fleecing devotees. The devaswom board appears to have become an office focused on finding ways to exploit pilgrims.”

Anoop said the move would impose an additional financial burden on pilgrims and warned the board could increase the fee again in the future.

The virtual facility, initially free, was later made chargeable at Rs 5.

According to TDB, once the revised fee comes into effect, pilgrims will be able to use the toilet facilities without paying separately.

Though concerns were raised within the board’s governing committee that the hike could trigger protests, TDB president K Jayakumar reportedly maintained that the proposal would ultimately benefit devotees. The final decision will be taken after obtaining the High Court’s approval.