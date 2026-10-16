Weakening KIIFB will set Keralam back 25 years: Former state finance minister

KASARGOD: Weakening the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and routing development projects through regular budgetary allocations will put Keralam behind 25 years, said former state finance minister TM Thomas Isaac, who is also the architect of revamping the board into a major funding vehicle for infrastructure projects during his tenure. Isaac was attending the CPM’s expanded Kasaragod district committee meeting held on October 15 and 16.

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the meeting, Isaac said that KIIFB has liabilities but it has equivalent value of assets. “Were these liabilities not incurred for the development of the future,” he asked. It is misleading to focus only on KIIFB’s liabilities while ignoring the public assets created by it,” he said.

Inaugurating the district committee meeting, Politburo member A Vijayaraghavan also touched upon KIIFB stating that attempts are being made to turn KIIFB into avenues of corruption by bringing it under the Public Works Department. KIIFB had helped Kerala mobilise additional resources for development by directing revenue from sources such as liquor, petrol and vehicle taxes towards infrastructure projects, he said.

Their comments came in the backdrop of the UDF government deciding to present the review report on KIIFB in the assembly. The review committee has identified KIIFB’s existing loan liabilities to `21,000 crore, while estimating that the pending projects would require more than `35,000 crore.

The review committee recommended regulating off-budget borrowings, curbing high-interest loans and bringing KIIFB under closer oversight of the Finance Department.

Commenting further on these developments, Isaac said that if infrastructure projects have to be implemented through budgetary allocations, it would take at least 30 years. “It would take Keralam back by a quarter century. The recent attempts on remodelling KIIFB are aimed at destroying the state’s developmental dreams,” he mentioned.