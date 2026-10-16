When your phone becomes the first response to emotions

Distraction as a habit



The issue here is not about using smartphones per se, but rather depending on smartphones to avoid feeling anything negative. There would hardly be any time left to feel sad, cope with disappointment, and understand what causes anxiety.

This becomes especially relevant when talking about kids and teenagers since they require human interaction and chances to build up their emotional strength. The carefully crafted images of other people’s life on social media can provoke unfavorable comparisons that influence self-confidence and belonging. Being surrounded by lots of virtual friends does not guarantee having an emotional connection.



Restoring emotional awareness



To develop healthier habits with technology, we should know when we use it to connect with others and when we use it to escape from our feelings. Avoiding technology during meals, limiting the use of screens in the evening, and interacting with people in person can all help to create healthier habits. Parents can support these initiatives by being role models in practising balanced use of technology.



In cases when anxiety, sadness, or loneliness do not go away and affect everyday life, it is important to turn to a mental health professional for help.

Digital well-being is part of our overall mental health. Phones help us connect with others and collect the information, but emotional maturity involves self-awareness, knowledge of our emotions, and a search for socialising.

Sometimes, taking a few moments before we pick up a device allows us to clarify what we really need.