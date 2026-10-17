Couple killed as scooter gets trapped between two lorries on highway in Keralam

MALAPPURAM: A couple travelling on a scooter was killed after their vehicle got trapped between two lorries on the six-lane highway at the Vattappara viaduct in Valanchery late on Friday night.

The deceased have been identified as Afsal, 37, son of Anthravalappil, a native of Perassannur in Kuttippuram, and his wife, Sabira.

The accident occurred around 11:45 pm near the beginning of the viaduct. According to the police, the couple fell from the scooter after it became trapped between two lorries travelling towards Kuttippuram. A lorry reportedly approached at high speed, leading to the accident.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel took part in rescue operations late into the night.