Don’t bury KIIFB, but ditch debt model: Economists

KOCHI: The state does not have to choose between retaining the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and abandoning its current borrowing model. Economists say the institution can be retooled to develop infrastructure projects, facilitate alternative funding and preserve the expertise it has accumulated, even as the UDF government weighs a review committee’s criticism of its financing mechanism.

Crucially, the panel, headed by former Planning Commission member-secretary Sudha Pillai, has not recommended shutting down KIIFB. It has called for discontinuing its existing financing model, which relies on borrowings that count against the state’s borrowing limits and carry higher financing costs. The distinction matters: dismantling KIIFB could mean losing project development and execution capabilities without resolving Keralam’s underlying infrastructure funding needs, they say.

Rudra Sensarma, professor of economics at IIM-Kozhikode, feels the economic case for continuing KIIFB’s borrowing-led model had weakened, but its accumulated expertise should not be discarded. “Rather than discarding KIIFB’s accumulated expertise, the government could transform it into an infrastructure project development and financing facilitation agency,” he says.

A restructured KIIFB 2.0 could prepare investment-ready projects, assess their economic returns and identify suitable funding options instead of borrowing directly. Social infrastructure could be supported through budgetary allocations while commercially viable projects could attract private capital.

Sensarma also suggests creating project-specific special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to execute projects, particularly industrial and IT parks, and exploring public-private partnerships for transport and logistics infrastructure. This could allow projects to be structured around their individual requirements rather than placing the entire burden of financing and execution on KIIFB.

The government could also draw lessons from infrastructure facilitation models in the UK, Singapore and Tamil Nadu. Prof Sensarma stresses that stronger oversight of project selection and execution is essential, rather than presuming that changing the institutional structure alone would prevent corruption or other irregularities.