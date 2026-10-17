‘Dual stance on justice’: Sreelekha slams case over Rahul Gandhi ‘thandav’ remark

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former DGP and BJP state vice-president R Sreelekha has criticised the case registered against her over her controversial remarks about Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, calling it the state government’s “dual stance on justice”.

In a Facebook post, she wrote, "If someone insults the Prime Minister, it is treated as a defamation case that the police cannot take up directly. However, if a complaint is received about someone talking about Rahul Gandhi, it becomes a criminal case of incitement of violence".

Sreelekha made the remarks during a party programme in Punalur on Wednesday while criticising Opposition protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. She linked Rahul’s behaviour during a protest in New Delhi to restlessness and 'thandav' caused by intoxication.

Congress leaders filed a complaint, alleging that her remarks personally insulted Rahul Gandhi. The complainants also told the police that she had hurt Hindu religious sentiments by linking Shiva’s sacred dance, 'thandav', to a performance she alleged was carried out in an intoxicated state.

The Punalur police registered a case against Sreelekha under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with provocation intended to cause a riot.

Earlier, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had demanded an apology from Sreelekha, saying she appeared to have "some serious problems".