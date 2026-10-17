Fugitive in 2023 MDMA smuggling case brought to Keralam from Abu Dhabi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the first time in the history of the Excise Department, an accused was extradited from abroad after being involved in a 2023 narcotics seizure case here, Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao said on Saturday.

Shaun Sunil Bret (24) of Attipra here and the eighth accused in an MDMA seizure case registered in Thiruvananthapuram in 2023, was brought back to the state from Abu Dhabi following efforts to trace him abroad.

Roa told reporters that the case dates back to a narcotics seizure at Netta Junction near Pulimath in 2023, when officials seized around 155 kg of ganja and 70 grams of MDMA.

The commissioner said the case was later handed over to the Excise Crime Branch because of its seriousness.

The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of the other accused, while Bret remained absconding and left the country.

Rao said an Interpol Red Notice was issued against him.

"This is the first time we are bringing an accused in a narcotics case back from another country. It is also the first such action by the Excise Department," Rao said.

He said the investigation was underway to identify those who helped Bret evade arrest and establish his international connections.

"More details will emerge after questioning him," the commissioner said.

Excise officials said that last week, the Anti-Narcotics Agency informed Indian authorities that Bret was detained on an Interpol notice.

Later, the state government contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and completed the extradition procedures, officials said.

The accused was brought to Thiruvananthapuram in a flight on Saturday morning, officials added.