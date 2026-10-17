Keralam: Cheaper Medical testing chips on the horizon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: iny chips used in medical research could become easier and cheaper to manufacture, thanks to a new patented technique developed by Keralam-based researchers. Using inexpensive sheets commonly employed in rubber-stamp printing, they have developed a method to make microfluidic chips without expensive moulds or specialised clean-room facilities. These devices contain microscopic channels that guide and mix minute quantities of liquids, with applications in cell culture, biomedical research and biomolecule visualisation.

The team that carried out the research at the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) comprises Ranjith S Kumar, professor of mechanical engineering at Government Engineering College Barton Hill; R S Mini and R R Ajith, both professors at CET. Research scholars Athul V Rajeev and Rahul R were also involved.

“Conventionally, polymers such as PDMS and PMMA are used for such chips. However, manufacturing them in large numbers is challenging and time-consuming. This drawback becomes more significant when developing chips for diagnostic testing during public health emergencies when bulk production may be required.

The technology we used addresses these issues while also being cost-effective,” Ranjith told TNIE.

The researchers demonstrated the fabrication of 24 microchips with different designs in just two hours, highlighting the technique’s potential for rapid bulk production.

The chips contain channels ranging from 100 to 500 micrometres in width and were shown to withstand pressures of up to 200 kilopascals. The process involves creating microscopic channels directly on photopolymer sheets, followed by bonding and curing the layers using ultraviolet light.