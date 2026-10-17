Keralam: Priority in contract jobs for parents of children with special needs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The social justice department has decided to give priority to parents of children with physical and intellectual disabilities when making appointments on a contract or daily-wage basis to vacancies in government, public sector and private institutions that provide care or training to such children. The decision has been taken to ensure social and financial support for families that have children with disabilities.

However, the department has also instructed that no relaxation should be granted in the norms or conditions prescribed by the finance department for appointments on a contract or daily-wage basis.

“This decision has been taken considering the fact that parents employed to care for children with physical and intellectual disabilities would be more compassionate towards them,” an official with the department said.

The official also said that applicants must possess the prescribed educational and technical qualifications. The children of these parents must have a disability of 40% or above and the applicants must submit the relevant disability certificate issued by a medical board.

The government has also granted 15 days of special casual leave to government employees who are parents of children with physical and intellectual disabilities. It has also allowed up to 16 hours of relaxation in working hours for such parents.