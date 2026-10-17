Nedumbassery accident case: Court rejects bail pleas of all four accused in crash that killed three

KOCHI: With the prosecution warning that granting bail could hamper a crucial investigation into a crash that killed three young friends, the Angamaly Magistrate Court on Saturday rejected the bail pleas of all four accused in the Nedumbassery accident case.

The court completed hearing arguments on the bail applications on Friday and was reserved its order for Saturday.

The accused are Suhail Sajeev, Ninav, Joel and Ameer. Opposing bail, the prosecution argued that the investigation had reached a crucial stage and that releasing the accused could adversely affect the probe.

The prosecution pointed out that the vehicle’s event data recorder (EDR) had been sent for examination and that the findings were expected to provide crucial details about the impact of the crash. It also raised suspicions about Suhail’s possible involvement in a similar road accident in the past.

The prosecution further argued that despite being 19 years old, Suhail was aware of the nature and consequences of his actions. It maintained that granting bail at this stage could impede the ongoing investigation.

During Friday’s hearing, the defence alleged that Suhail had been framed as part of a conspiracy and questioned the credibility of Priyad, whose statement forms part of the case. It questioned how Priyad came into the picture and whether there was sufficient evidence to establish that he had witnessed the accident before giving his initial statement.

The defence also contended that the police had not adequately investigated how the deceased reached the accident spot or examined other relevant details. It argued that no eyewitness statements confirmed the circumstances of the crash and that the events leading to the accident remained unclear.