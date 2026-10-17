New book debunks stereotypes, reclaims Malappuram’s rich legacy

KOZHIKODE: Why does Malappuram continue to appear as a trouble spot and the hub of religious fundamentalism in popular imagination and in some political utterances? A book on the history of the geographical area, which is part of the multi-volume project on different aspects of the district, asserts that the notion that Malappuram is a ‘fanatic zone’ was the creation of colonialists, which continues to linger in popular discourses even after the country became independent.

“People of this area fought against the British invasion and boycotted their language as a token of protest. Naturally, the colonialists had an antagonism towards the people.

But the tragedy is that there are people who still nurture the colonial mindset,” said Minister for Industries and IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, while launching the 10-volume book ‘Malappuram: Geography, People, Culture’ in Malappuram on October 4.

“The areas under the present Malappuram came under British rule in 1792. Since then, there were resistances against the British and the colonialists brought a number of black laws like the Mappila Outrages Act to contain the agitations.

There were a number of British reports like that of T L Strange, which depicted Malappuram as an unmanageable spot,” said Moyin Hudavi Malayamma, one of the general editors of the volume.

“The historical accounts of Malappuram were written by outside people. The people of Malappuram seldom got a chance to express what they actually are. Our project, in a way, is people writing their own history,” he added.

“Colonial records were the only available materials for those who studied the history of Malappuram. Naturally, those who wrote about Malappuram later were heavily influenced by these records.