Northeast monsoon onset throws light on growing lightning threat in Keralam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam’s vulnerability to lightning is coming into sharper focus, with 21,900 flashes recorded across five districts in the first 15 days of October and a Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) study identifying districts along the Western Ghats as particularly susceptible to lightning strikes.
Ernakulam recorded 5,952 lightning flashes between October 1 and 15, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (5,618), Pathanamthitta (4,970) and Kannur (4,555), according to district-wise figures with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). Wayanad recorded 812 flashes, the lowest. The activity has become more frequent and alarming as the state transitions into the northeast monsoon season, when thunderstorms remain a concern.
A slew of fatal lightning strikes and damage to houses and property across Keralam in the past weeks has highlighted the growing threat posed by lightning, with recent incidents exposing the vulnerability of people caught outdoors during thunderstorms.
On May 12, four youths were killed when lightning struck a group at Kuranganchola, a hilltop tourist destination near Mankada in Malappuram. Last week, around 15 houses were damaged near Palluruthy, Kochi. In another incident in Palakkad, lightning reportedly triggered a short circuit that gutted a house.
Rajeevan Erikkulam, weather expert with KSDMA, said lightning activity happens after noon, with the peak generally occurring between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.
A 2025 study by Cusat researchers identified Kottayam as a prominent lightning hotspot, with Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta also particularly vulnerable. The study — titled ‘Identifying the hotspot regions of emerging triple risk due to pre-monsoon convective storms over Kerala, India’ — examined the combined risks posed by lightning, intense rainfall and strong wind gusts.
Cusat Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research director S Abhilash said changes in wind patterns and convergence during the transition between the southwest monsoon and the post-monsoon season contributed to thunderstorm development.
“During the northeast monsoon, deep cumulonimbus clouds can develop over central and southern Kerala, especially near the Western Ghats. These clouds can produce intense thunderstorms, lightning and associated gusty winds. People need to understand that this is a seasonal hazard that requires greater preparedness,” he said.
“Areas around Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and the eastern parts of Ernakulam have been identified as lightning hotspots, particularly during the northeast monsoon,” Abhilash said.
A 2021 Cusat study noted that lightning flash counts tend to increase in northeastern India and the southern peninsular region during El Nino years. Experts cited urbanisation, increase in built up areas, removal of trees responsible for an increase in lightning. They called for lightning protection to be made mandatory under building codes.
“A lightning arrestor alone may not provide complete protection. Properly designed systems should include suitable earthing, conductors and surge protection to reduce the risk from direct strikes and electrical surges entering through power lines. Lightning-related current can also travel through the ground, making protection and electrical safety measures important,” Abhilash said.