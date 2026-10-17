Varma, 84, continues to revel in a record spanning Keralam’s Ranji history

KOCHI: Change, they say, is the only constant. Yet, some sporting records — like Sir Don Bradman’s Test batting average of 99.94 — have withstood the test of time, as statistical anomalies existing beyond the reach of generations of athletes.
Then, there are those long-standing marks that get bested by those who draw aspiration and inspiration from them. A case in point is P T Usha’s 42-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles, which was broken by Vithya Ramraj at the recent Asian Games.
Former Keralam cricketer Praful Chandra Varma’s belongs to the first category. And the 84-year-old’s achievement has spanned the state’s history in the Ranji Trophy. Though it has been their more recent exploits that have established Keralam as a cricketing force in the country, the state’s tryst with the over 90-year-old premier national tournament dates back 69 years. When Keralam made their debut — as Travancore-Cochin — in the 1957-58 season, a teenager also made his mark as the youngest to don the team jersey.
Decades passed and the team saw many exceptional players come and go, but the record set by Varma has stayed. Varma was just 15 when he played his first Ranji match against Hyderabad. It was the young southpaw’s prodigious talent as a pace bowler that caught the eye. “There were not many lefties in the team then. That probably worked to my advantage,” recounts Varma. “We hailed from Tiruvalla.
My lawyer father moved the family to Ernakulam to ensure a good future for me and my four siblings,” he says. Varma was introduced to the sport by his father after a brief visit to Madras gave him a chance to witness a match. He went on to develop a keen interest in the game by listening to radio commentary of international matches.
He went on to develop a keen interest in the game by listening to radio commentary of international matches. His talent was evident even as a student at Ernakulam SRV High School.
“My school teachers initially dissuaded me from focusing on sports. But I somehow made it through all that,” he adds. He first hit the limelight in 1954, representing the Ernakulam Cricket Club in the iconic Pooja Knockout Tournament in Tripunithura. In the subsequent edition, he picked up the award for the most promising youngster.
“Sometime during 1954-55, I was selected for a 21-day coaching camp in Bangalore. Also in attendance were players who would later go on to represent the country. In 1955, while I was returning from a school tournament in Hyderabad, I received news of my selection to the Ranji team. And to my biggest surprise, star player Kelappan Thampuran himself came down to our house to relay the news,” he recollects.
As part of the state team, the young pacer faced off against some of the giants of the game — including then India captain Ghulam Ahmed in his very first Ranji match. His exploits came in for ebullient praise.
And despite later setbacks that saw him miss being named to the state team, it was the motivation and encouragement he received from state legend Balan Pandit and former Mysore captain L T Subbu that helped Varma get back into the reckoning.
But, Varma called time on his promising career soon afterwards. After completing his studies, he chose a life in the merchant navy, thus ending his stint with the state team. Varma, however, returned to the game he loved after his retirement from the merchant navy at the age of 35. For years, he was a regular at the Pooja tournament representing Swantons Cricket Club.
The veteran resides with his wife in Changanassery. He is an avid fan of India cricketer Sanju Samson. “I watch all his games and admire how he has evolved as a player. He has been breaking all sorts of records, but, for some reason he did not break mine,” quips Varma, before bursting into laughter.