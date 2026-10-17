Varma, 84, continues to revel in a record spanning Keralam’s Ranji history

KOCHI: Change, they say, is the only constant. Yet, some sporting records — like Sir Don Bradman’s Test batting average of 99.94 — have withstood the test of time, as statistical anomalies existing beyond the reach of generations of athletes.

Then, there are those long-standing marks that get bested by those who draw aspiration and inspiration from them. A case in point is P T Usha’s 42-year-old national record in the 400m hurdles, which was broken by Vithya Ramraj at the recent Asian Games.

Former Keralam cricketer Praful Chandra Varma’s belongs to the first category. And the 84-year-old’s achievement has spanned the state’s history in the Ranji Trophy. Though it has been their more recent exploits that have established Keralam as a cricketing force in the country, the state’s tryst with the over 90-year-old premier national tournament dates back 69 years. When Keralam made their debut — as Travancore-Cochin — in the 1957-58 season, a teenager also made his mark as the youngest to don the team jersey.

Decades passed and the team saw many exceptional players come and go, but the record set by Varma has stayed. Varma was just 15 when he played his first Ranji match against Hyderabad. It was the young southpaw’s prodigious talent as a pace bowler that caught the eye. “There were not many lefties in the team then. That probably worked to my advantage,” recounts Varma. “We hailed from Tiruvalla.

My lawyer father moved the family to Ernakulam to ensure a good future for me and my four siblings,” he says. Varma was introduced to the sport by his father after a brief visit to Madras gave him a chance to witness a match. He went on to develop a keen interest in the game by listening to radio commentary of international matches.