CMRL payoff case: ED affixes summons at Pinarayi’s residence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a swift and unusual move, the Enforcement Directorate officials pasted a copy of the summons issued to former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in connection with the CMRL payoff case, at his residence in the state capital on Saturday. The ED officials reached Pinarayi’s residence at Bakery Junction, close on the heels of him approaching the Supreme Court seeking to stay the FIR against him.

On Friday the ED had issued summons to Pinarayi in the CMRL payoff case by post. On Saturday ED officials reached his residence in the state capital to personally hand over the same. Since Pinarayi was not at home, they tried to hand it over to the staff at home, but the latter refused to accept the same.

The officials returned later, and again urged those at home to accept the notice. When they refused, the officials went back and returned with police officials and affixed a copy of the summons on the wall at his residence at Bakery Junction. Neither Pinarayi nor his family members were present.

The summons was served directing him to appear for interrogation on Friday, October 23 at 11am. The summons demanded that Pinarayi should furnish documents related to his Income Tax returns for the past 10 years, details of properties abroad, if any, details of movable and immovable properties, information related to family members abroad, documents related to transactions with CMRL, if any, in addition to documents like passport, while appearing for questioning.