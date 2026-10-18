Faithful to climb Rayiranellur Hills today

PALAKKAD: Thousands of devotees from across Keralam are expected to climb the famed Rayiranellur Hills near Koppam on Sunday, observing the traditional Thulam 1 pilgrimage commemorating the legendary encounter between Naranathu Bhranthan and Goddess Durga.

The annual pilgrimage is rooted in the belief that Naranathu Bhranthan, the legendary figure in the Malayalam folklore known for rolling a huge stone uphill and letting it roll back down, received a divine vision of Goddess Durga while engaged in the act at Rayiranellur.

The hill climb on the first day of the Malayalam month of Thulam is observed in memory of the sacred encounter, making the occasion an important religious and cultural event in the region.