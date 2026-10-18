Filmmaker found dead days after series debut

KOCHI: Young Malayalam filmmaker Belraj Kalarickal, 28, was found dead in a hotel room in Kochi on Saturday.

Belraj directed ‘Kappi Squad’, a Malayalam web series streaming on JioHotstar. The series, his first independent directorial venture, premiered on the platform just days before his death. The body was shifted to a private hospital. A preliminary investigation suggests that he died of a heart attack.

A native of Kottayam, Belraj had worked as an associate director and assistant director on several Malayalam films, including ‘Nizhal’, ‘Madhuram’ and ‘Dakini’, before making his directorial debut with ‘Kappi Squad’. The series was reportedly receiving a positive response following its release.