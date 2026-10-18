‘How long will india continue to depend on foreign coaches?’

How can India develop its own coaches and support staff instead of depending so heavily on foreign experts?

Why can’t the government or the Sports Authority of India require foreign coaches to learn Hindi, or another Indian language relevant to the team, as part of their contracts? Communication is crucial, and not every player understands English. Foreign coaches often bring their own assistants, trainers, video analysts, goalkeeper specialists and psychologists. Where does that leave Indian professionals? We have capable coaches and psychologists, but we do not give them enough opportunities to develop. If India wants to become a major sporting power by 2036, we must build our own expertise and give Indian professionals experience alongside international coaches.

Is this becoming a vicious circle for Indian coaches?

Yes. We need to follow the example of countries such as China and Japan, which are developing their own coaching systems.

Would you accept the senior Indian team’s coaching job if offered?

I don’t yet have the expertise for that role, which is why I chose to coach the junior men’s team. During my nearly 18 months with them, we played five tournaments and won all five. I wanted another two years to gain experience, but you cannot gain experience without being given an opportunity. Coaches also need time.

Does being a goalkeeper give you an advantage as a coach?

Yes. A goalkeeper has a good view of the entire field and constantly analyses the game. You must guide defenders and midfielders, track the ball and anticipate what will happen. In many ways, a goalkeeper has to act as a coach on the field.

What was the highest point of your career? Is it the historic bronze medal in the Olympics or the various awards you have won?

My injury. Until 2017, hockey was everything to me. Hockey was my life. I was away from my family. I didn’t care about that. I thought hockey would take care of me a lot. Until I got injured; until then, people called me the ‘Wall of Indian Hockey’. In the very next tournament, they started calling someone else by the same name. It was easy for everyone to forget me. That was a realisation for me. Then I started to understand that hockey is a part of my life. It is not my life. That realisation helped me make more decisions. Before that, I never knew what I would do after hockey. I was a big zero. But after that injury, I realised that there is life after hockey. There comes a time when hockey will kick you out. What do you do then? I started preparing myself for that. So, I value that injury more than anything else.