Keralam govt hikes DA, DR to 37 per cent; arrears order to follow

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has enhanced Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners from 35% to 37%, with the revised rates to be disbursed along with salary and pension payments in November.

The finance department issued the order on Saturday, extending the hike to state government employees, teachers, staff of aided schools, private colleges and polytechnics, full-time contingent employees and local government employees. State service pensioners, family pensioners, ex-gratia pensioners and ex-gratia family pensioners are also covered.

The enhanced DA will be paid along with the salary for October, disbursed in November. The revised DR will be paid with the pension for November, also disbursed in November.

For employees continuing under pre-revised pay scales, the revised DA rates will be 75% for those covered by the 2016 pay revision, 235% under the 2011 revision, 475% under the 2006 revision and 534% under the 1998 revision. The corresponding DR rates for pensioners under the respective pension revision orders have also been revised to 75%, 235%, 475% and 534%.

Part-time teachers, part-time contingent employees and re-employed pensioners are also eligible for the enhanced rates, subject to the applicable conditions.

Employees and pensioners of state public sector undertakings, statutory corporations, autonomous bodies, boards and grant-in-aid institutions will be eligible subject to the conditions specified in the order. Organisations following the state DA/DR pattern can release the enhanced rates based on a decision by their board or governing body, taking into account their ability to meet the additional expenditure.

Those unable to meet the cost from their own resources must obtain prior government approval. Organisations meeting more than 90% of salary or pension expenses through government grants can release the enhanced rates without prior government approval, subject to approval by their board.