Keralam: New holistic healthcare initiative courts row over mixopathy practice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A flagship government programme led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan to build a comprehensive wellness model has sparked widespread controversy, as medical experts question its core provisions. Critics allege that key health department stakeholders were kept in the dark to allow long-opposed provisions, such as the practice of ‘mixopathy’, to be introduced through the backdoor.

‘Mixopathy’, a critical term coined by modern medicine doctors in India, refers to the practice of combining or integrating modern scientific medicine with traditional AYUSH systems such as ayurveda.

Tensions surfaced following the maiden meeting of the 16-member ‘Kerala Holistic Model for Health, Wellness & Longevity Task Force’ on October 12. Although the meeting was attended by top health administration officials, including the principal secretary of health, the director of health services, and the director of medical education, concerns remain over how the initiative was structured.

“The senior leadership of the health department have been kept in the dark about the proposals. Integrating ayurveda into public health centres is controversial and not suitable for Keralam, which already has a good network of AYUSH institutions,” a source said.

Despite a national policy advocating the mainstreaming of AYUSH, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) continues to strongly oppose ‘mixopathy’ at the national level, and its state leadership has already initiated deliberations on the task force’s plans.

Defending the project’s objective, the chief minister noted in a social media post: “This is the first time in the country that a state is implementing a comprehensive project for disease prevention, early diagnosis, ensuring quality treatment, and promoting healthy aging. The committee will examine diseases, the growing elderly population, and the healthcare facilities. It will submit its report within two months.”