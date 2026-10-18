Kodiyeri aide M Raghavan seeks to quit CPM posts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within 24 hours of the conclusion of the CPM Kasaragod extended district committee meeting, M Raghavan, a senior party leader who served as the additional private secretary of former state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan for 15 years, sought to relinquish all party posts and other responsibilities.

Raghavan, who cited personal reasons in his letter to district secretary M Rajagopalan, has also resigned as president of Kottachery Service Co-operative Bank and director board member of Kanhangad Co-operative Hospital.

The extended district committee meeting was held on October 15 and 16. Though six new leaders were co-opted to the district committee as special invitees, Raghavan was not among them. It is alleged that the district leadership chose to leave him out despite considering some junior leaders.

Raghavan told TNIE that his decision was based on personal reasons. He also spoke to Vinodini, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s wife, after submitting his resignation.

A member of the Hosdurg area committee and area centre, Raghavan served as Kodiyeri’s additional private secretary during the latter’s tenure as home minister and deputy leader of the Opposition from 2001 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Kasaragod district secretary M Rajagopalan told TNIE that he has not received any letter from Raghavan. When asked whether Raghavan’s decision is linked to lack of consideration, he said “the party has always taken care of Raghavan. The extended district committee meeting has ended, and people are selected according to party norms.”