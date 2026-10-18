Mahamaga dispute: Advisory body comes out against Anandavanam

MALAPPURAM: The dispute over the Mahamaga Mahotsavam has intensified, with the Margadarshaka Mandalam accusing Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharathi Maharaj of unilateral decisions, sidelining the festival’s original organisers and alleged financial irregularities. The spiritual advisory body’s criticism comes as the official organising committee prepares for the next edition without Anandavanam, whose faction plans to organise a separate festival under the Juna Akhada.

In a statement issued by president Swami Chidanandapuri and general secretary Swami Satswarupananda Saraswati, the Mandalam said Anandavanam’s involvement had helped expand the festival in 2026, but alleged the original organisers were pushed aside. It also questioned his attempt to project the event as having originated in 2025 under the Juna Akhada and his unilateral announcement that the next edition would run for 51 days.

The most serious allegation concerned the festival’s finances. The Mandalam claimed Anandavanam and his associates had appropriated a substantial portion of the revenue generated by the event without the organising committee’s knowledge or consent, leaving the committee to meet expenses and liabilities.

The statement said attempts to resolve differences through discussions failed, with Anandavanam insisting on conducting the ‘Kerala Kumbh Mela’ under Juna Akhada, regardless of the participation of other organisers.

Chidanandapuri told TNIE the festival should retain its distinct Keralam identity instead of being branded the Kerala Kumbh Mela. “Historian Dinesh Tirur revived the Mahamaga Mahotsavam in 2015. For the past 10 years, it had been conducted on a small scale at Thirunavaya, following traditional practices.