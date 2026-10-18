New melsanthis selected for Sabarimala, Malikappuram temples

SABARIMALA: Subrahmanyan Sankaran Namboothiri of Areekkara Illam, Pulimoodu, in Thiruvananthapuram, has been named the new melshanthi (chief priest) of the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, while A. Damodaran Namboothiri of Aayadathu Illam, Vadakara, in Kozhikode, will serve as the melshanthi of the Malikappuram Devi temple.

The two priests were chosen through a draw of lots on Sunday (October 18, 2026) from panels shortlisted by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). They will assume charge for a year on November 16, on the eve of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The draw was held at 8.15 am at the Sannidhanam. Devnadan Arjun of the Pandalam Palace drew the lot for the Ayyappa temple, while Anaswara M Renjith, also of the Pandalam Palace, drew the lot for the Malikappuram shrine. The proceedings were held under the supervision of R Jayakrishnan, Sabarimala Special Commissioner, and TDB officials.

Subramanian Nampoothiri, Areekara Illam, Pulimoodu on Ambuja Vilasam Road , Thiruvananthapuram, is the melsanthi of Thiruvananthapuram Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple. A Damodaran Nampoothiri of Vadakara in Kozhikode district is functioning as the melsanthi of the Keezhur Siva temple

Since the temple opened for the monthly pujas in the Malayalam month of Thulam on Saturday (October 17, 2026), Sabarimala has witnessed a heavy influx of devotees.