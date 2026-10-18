Sabarimala will be made best pilgrimage centre: CM Satheesan

PATHANAMTHITTA: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said that steps will be initiated after the current pilgrimage season to develop Sabarimala into the best pilgrimage centre in the country by providing facilities for devotees on the lines of Tirupati.

He was speaking to reporters after a review and coordination meeting of various departments at the Sree Rama Saketham auditorium at Pampa to assess the arrangements and preparations for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The chief minister said all necessary facilities would be put in place to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees this season. He said the government would focus on improving pilgrim amenities, crowd management, safety, healthcare, transportation and waste disposal.

“The Travancore Devaswom Board had assured him that there would be no shortage of appam and aravana prasadam during the pilgrimage season,” Satheesan said, adding that offerings and prasadam would remain under the control of the Devaswom Board.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel would be deployed under the leadership of their respective department heads to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Special arrangements would also be made to regulate the movement of devotees and prevent crowding at key locations. To ease congestion at Pampa, a German-model shelter with a capacity to accommodate 6,000 people will be constructed at Nilakkal.

A total of 22 medical emergency units will be set up to provide prompt medical assistance to pilgrims. Hospitals along the pilgrimage route will also be equipped with better facilities to ensure quality treatment for devotees in need of medical care.

The government will strengthen waste management measures at Pampa, particularly to prevent the disposal of ritual garments by devotees from creating a waste problem.