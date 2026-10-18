Sabarimala will be made best pilgrimage centre: CM Satheesan

PATHANAMTHITTA: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has said that steps will be initiated after the current pilgrimage season to develop Sabarimala into the best pilgrimage centre in the country by providing facilities for devotees on the lines of Tirupati.
He was speaking to reporters after a review and coordination meeting of various departments at the Sree Rama Saketham auditorium at Pampa to assess the arrangements and preparations for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.
The chief minister said all necessary facilities would be put in place to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage for devotees this season. He said the government would focus on improving pilgrim amenities, crowd management, safety, healthcare, transportation and waste disposal.
“The Travancore Devaswom Board had assured him that there would be no shortage of appam and aravana prasadam during the pilgrimage season,” Satheesan said, adding that offerings and prasadam would remain under the control of the Devaswom Board.
Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel would be deployed under the leadership of their respective department heads to ensure the safety of pilgrims. Special arrangements would also be made to regulate the movement of devotees and prevent crowding at key locations. To ease congestion at Pampa, a German-model shelter with a capacity to accommodate 6,000 people will be constructed at Nilakkal.
A total of 22 medical emergency units will be set up to provide prompt medical assistance to pilgrims. Hospitals along the pilgrimage route will also be equipped with better facilities to ensure quality treatment for devotees in need of medical care.
The government will strengthen waste management measures at Pampa, particularly to prevent the disposal of ritual garments by devotees from creating a waste problem.
A system will be put in place to regulate the practice, while waste disposal will be carried out within a stipulated timeframe. Facilities at pilgrim rest centres will also be improved.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will deploy 461 buses to transport Sabarimala pilgrims. Temple connectivity will also be strengthened by linking Sabarimala with other temples to facilitate pilgrims visiting multiple shrines.
The motor vehicles department will intensify inspections to enforce road safety measures during the pilgrimage season. The `15-crore road renovation project on the Chalakayam stretch is being implemented under the leadership of the public works department, and the work will be completed at the earliest, the chief minister said.
NEW MELSANTHI SELECTION TODAY
Sabarimala: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa was opened on Saturday, marking the beginning of the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Thulam. Melsanthi Prasad Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of tantri Kandararu Brahmadathan. The selection of the new melsanthi for Lord Ayyappa and Malikappuram Devi temples will be held in front of the sreekovil after Usha pooja at 8 am on Sunday.
COMPLETE WORK ON WAR FOOTING: CM
PATHANAMTHITTA: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed all departments involved in the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage arrangements to report the progress of their works to the government through their respective secretaries. The chief minister reviewed the preparations and arrangements made by the Travancore Devaswom Board and various departments. He directed the authorities to complete all works at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and other pilgrimage centres on a war footing.