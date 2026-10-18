Varkala turns a surfer's stop as schools sprout on coast to train wannabes

The sea is calling. And Varkala is riding a new wave of its own.
From first-timers chasing an adrenaline rush to youths seeking to capture the perfect Instagram moment, surfing is ‘trending’ in this region.
Surfing is not new to the state’s coastline. Kovalam had long attracted tourists keen to try the sport, but Varkala has now emerged as a top surfing destination in Kerala.
Along the 5km stretch from Papanasam to Edava, over 20 surf schools now offer lessons to domestic and foreign tourists. Most sessions begin at dawn and wrap up by 10am.
Training starts on the sand with warm-up exercises and lessons in balancing on a surfboard before beginners venture into the Arabian Sea, guided by instructors.
For many, the first encounter with the waves is a mix of apprehension and exhilaration. The initial hesitation gives way to excitement as they learn to ride the swells, manoeuvring between troughs and crests.
Avanthika, a techie from Bhopal, describes her surfing experience as “amazing and unforgettable”. For Ishan Kulkarni from Delhi, gliding across the water was “thrilling just as one sees in films”.
“It’s been a great trip for me. The scenic beauty of Varkala’s shoreline is amazing,” he adds. “The local people and the instructors are quite cool.”
Youngsters from Thiruvananthapuram city, too, are increasingly heading to the coast. “There are a lot of people experimenting with surfing now,” says Charlie, an instructor.
“Not all pursue it professionally. For many, surfing is something they want to tick off their bucket list. They want to experience the thrill and post their videos or pictures on Instagram. Some also come to conquer their fear of water.”
But the sea does not always cooperate. Safety, instructors say, is always a priority. When conditions are favourable, however, the waves offer an experience that can be difficult to forget.
Vishnu, who has been training surfers for more than a decade, says a physically fit person with passion and regular practice can master the basics in a week.
Surfing lessons in Varkala have been available for some time, with a one-hour session costing `1,500. “Concessions are offered to children. Becoming a professional or competitive surfer, however, may require around five years of hard work,” Vishu adds.
Instructors highlight that the surfing trend has boosted the area’s tourism prospects beyond the cliffs, beaches and cafes. “The rush of riding the waves is something unparalleled,” Vishnu smiles. “Do try it sometime.”