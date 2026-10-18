Varkala turns a surfer's stop as schools sprout on coast to train wannabes

The sea is calling. And Varkala is riding a new wave of its own.



From first-timers chasing an adrenaline rush to youths seeking to capture the perfect Instagram moment, surfing is ‘trending’ in this region.



Surfing is not new to the state’s coastline. Kovalam had long attracted tourists keen to try the sport, but Varkala has now emerged as a top surfing destination in Kerala.



Along the 5km stretch from Papanasam to Edava, over 20 surf schools now offer lessons to domestic and foreign tourists. Most sessions begin at dawn and wrap up by 10am.