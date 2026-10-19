Amid anti-SIR protests, Keralam CEO holds multiple offices; opposition cries foul

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Election Commission of India has announced the annual Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in states including Keralam, and amid debates and protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Keralam is in a dilemma of its own -- absence of a full-time chief electoral officer (CEO).

The incumbent, D Sajith Babu, has also been serving as the special secretary of the general education and minority welfare departments for the past two months. While former Election Commission officials termed this unconstitutional, opposition parties raised questions about a lack of neutrality and impropriety in the appointment.

Sajith Babu was appointed the special secretary of the two departments in June. Nearly two months later, on August 15, he was made the CEO. Notably, Sajith is overburdened as he holds charge of the two heavyweight portfolios -- both of which are always in the news for multiple reasons -- even while serving as CEO.

Senior CPM leader M V Jayarajan said if the CEO holds another office in the state government, there are chances for the ruling party or front to exert influence in the CEO’s duty.

“Earlier, a CEO would be appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) from a panel of three officers forwarded by the state government.