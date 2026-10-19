Bus shortage & inadequate crowd management anger Sabarimala devotees

PATHANAMTHITTA: Thousands of devotees had a harrowing time after inadequate crowd management measures and insufficient transport facilities left them stranded for hours at Sabarimala on Sunday, the opening day of darshan for the Thulam month at the hill shrine.

Irked by a shortage of buses, a large number of pilgrims blocked the road in protest even as the officials attributed the disruption to ongoing road repair work along the Nilackal-Pampa stretch and the failure to deploy sufficient KSRTC buses to meet the surge in demand.

With the rituals falling on a weekend, routes to the shrine saw an unprecedented rush of devotees. Traffic congestion ended up crippling movement of pilgrims along the Nilackal-Pampa route.

A vehicle carrying children from Pandalam Palace, who had travelled to Sabarimala to participate in the melshanthi selection process, was also stuck in traffic for hours. The congestion extended up to Attathodu, while an accident along the route further aggravated the situation. Those returning after darshan also faced prolonged waits for buses.

In view of the situation, the Temple Ritual Protection Committee, a devotee organisation, convened an emergency review meeting and held discussions with authorities to address the hardships faced by devotees.