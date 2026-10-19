Keralam: Confined to a wheelchair, Sheeba’s energy spices up lives

KALPETTA: In the lush, misty hills of Cheeral, Wayanad, amid the vibrant sights of golden turmeric and aromatic coriander, the beating heart of a spices enterprise is savouring all that she has conjured up.

Moving effortlessly in her wheelchair, Sheeba Joy Puliyammakkal supervises every stage of production -- from cleaning and grinding raw spices to meticulously packing the finished goods.

For the 54-year-old, this venture is more than just a business; it is the ultimate triumph of human resilience over physical limitation.

Fifteen years ago, Sheeba’s life took an unexpected turn when a fall from the terrace of her home left her paralysed from the waist down. The sudden loss of mobility bound her to a wheelchair, bringing years of restricted movement and quiet struggle.

With her farmer husband Joy always busy tending to crops on their farm, Sheeba’s life was bound to the four walls of their home. Yet, Sheeba refused to let her circumstances define her future, confronting life with an unwavering smile and unyielding entrepreneurial spirit.

Determined to rewrite her destiny, Sheeba launched a small-scale food enterprise next to her home under the brand name ‘Mitra’ -- operating in conjunction with Karshakamithra, a collective of farmers in Wayanad.