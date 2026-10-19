Keralam: Loading... scenic trips via misty hills, greenery

KOLLAM: Winding through the misty hills, lush green landscapes and dramatic curves of the Western Ghats, the Sengottai-Punalur ghat section is set to offer a window-seat experience like never before. Southern Railway has introduced an Executive Vistadome AC coach on the Madurai-Guruvayur Express, allowing passengers to soak in the scenic beauty of the route -- including the picturesque Aryankavu Pass -- through expansive glass windows and rotatable seats, from October 22.

The coach has been introduced on a temporary basis on the Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express (16327/16328). The facility will be available on train number 16327 departing Madurai from October 22, 2026, to January 15, 2027, on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. In the return direction, train number 16328 departing Guruvayur will have the coach from October 23 to January 16 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays.

The Executive Vistadome AC coach is designed to enhance the travel experience through the mountainous terrain and lush green landscapes along the route connecting Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Its large glass windows and rotatable seats allow passengers to enjoy unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape, making it an attraction for nature enthusiasts, families and tourists.