Keralam: ‘Operation Spa’ cracks down on sexual offences

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: They lure customers through social media promotions that indirectly hint at ‘special favours’. Behind the promise of rejuvenation at spas, though, lie disturbing allegations of sexual offences and human rights violations, bringing the sector under the police scanner yet again.

Some spa establishments in Keralam have ended up facing allegations ranging from trafficking and brothel-like operations to exploitation of minors.

As part of ‘Operation Spa’, led by ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan, the police have registered 14 cases against spa establishments across the state under various charges. The operation was initiated in the backdrop of two recent cases — the gangrape in Kochi and the sexual exploitation of a minor girl at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram.

Out of the 821 registered spa centres, 586 were inspected on Saturday.

Notices have been served to 44 spas found to be operating in violation of legal provisions, including a lack of proper documents, officers said.

The highest number of cases — four — were registered in Kozhikode city, followed by Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha (3 each), Ernakulam Rural (2), Kottayam (1) and Idukki (1). Adding to the concerns, eight people were found to have been brought into the spas as part of immoral trafficking, of which some complained of facing sexual harassment. Sources told TNIE that ‘Operation Spa’ is aimed at a continuous process to ensure no illegal activities take place in such centres.