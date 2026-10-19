Keralam: Pray for Saudi, Salafi leaders urge Muslims

KOZHIKODE: Leaders of the Salafi movement have urged Muslims to pray for Saudi Arabia, which is facing continued attacks from Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Participating in an online discussion organised by the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, a Salafi group based in Keralam, general secretary T K Ashraf said all Muslims in the state should extend their support to the Saudi government, which is protecting Mecca and Medina, the two holiest cities in Islam.

Ashraf bemoaned that no one in Keralam has expressed shock at the attacks on Saudi Arabia. “There seems to be a concerted attempt to prove that Saudi Arabia is the real problem. The country is a holy place and there should be peace and safety to enable believers to perform their rites there,” he said.

“We are disturbed by the narrative pushed by followers of political Islam that Saudi Arabia is the agent of Israel and America. The attempt to demonise the country is part of a pro-Iran agenda implemented through some Muslim organisations in the state. The Houthis cannot be supported just because they raise slogans in favour of Palestine and mount some attacks on Israel,” Ashraf said.

“The Houthis first emerged as a religious organisation, and the political element was added later. They are aligned with the Shias in Iran. It is not a secret that Iran supplies most weapons to the Houthis,” a young Salafi scholar told TNIE.