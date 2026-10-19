Keralam: Stocked up after a long wait for licence, this Mala baker is left confused

KOCHI: Krishnakumar M C has been running MRC Bakery at Meladoor near Mala in Thrissur district for more than four decades. When the LDF-led state government announced licensing for bakeries to sell low-alcohol wine, he was among the first to file applications for the purpose.

In June this year, after the UDF assumed power, he received the licence to sell horti wine. And stocks were collected on Saturday.

Now, with the new government deviating from the earlier policy, the likes of Krishnakumar are worried and confused.

“Whatever the state government decides, we are obliged to follow it, especially when it comes to aspects like alcohol. As a licence holder, I will wait for government instruction,” Krishnakumar told TNIE.

It was last November that he filed the application for the licence to sell horti wine. He submitted all the documents including tax receipts, bakery sketch and plan, and identity proof. He also paid a fee of Rs 10,000 to obtain the licence.

On Saturday, Krishnakumar purchased seven cartons of horti wine from the Kerala State Beverages Corporation at a cost of more than Rs 42,000.

“There are 350 ml and 500 ml bottles. They are now in my possession. But I am ready to do as the excise officials direct me to.”

Krishnakumar added that before obtaining the licence, he had also signed a declaration to follow all excise norms, from not selling it on public holidays to refusing alcohol sales to those under 23 years of age.