KSFDC to fast-track completion of four cinemas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly seven years after construction began, four theatre projects of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) remain incomplete, depriving the state-owned body of a potential source of revenue as it struggles to overcome financial difficulties. Now, the corporation plans to fast-track the projects at Kayamkulam, Vaikom, Thrissur and Payyannur, with construction expected to resume within four months, officials said.

A meeting of KSFDC officials with the construction agencies was held on Friday to discuss expediting the projects. The slowdown in the construction occurred due to delay in the release of KIIFB funds due to impractical agreement conditions. Officials said measures are under way to release funds from the government. KSFDC chairperson Premkumar had earlier said the body has liabilities of over `10 crore.

A status quo report recently sought by the KSFDC revealed that construction of cinema complexes, which began almost seven years ago, was in a near-standstill. The work on the two-screen theatre complex at Alagappa Nagar in Thrissur and the three-screen complex at Kayamkulam, both of which began in 2019, had been completed around 60%. The work on the two-screen complex at Payyannur, launched in 2019, is 67% completed. The two-screen complex in Vaikom, launched in 2022, had over 80% of its work completed.

“A condition was stated in the agreement with KIIFB that the KSFDC would begin repayments when the project reaches 40% completion in many cases. How can a theatre, with building structure and roof alone, be able to repay the amount? Such conditions caused the delay in release of funds,” a top official with KSFDC told TNIE.

Pointing out that the body already has nine cinemas, KSFDC vice-chairman Alleppey Asharaf told TNIE that theatres alone can support film bodies like KSFDC.

Pending projects

Half-way done

2-screen theatre complex in Thrissur (2019)

3-screen theatre complex at Kayamkulam (2019)

2-screen theatre complex at Payyannur (2019)

2-screen theatre complex at Vaikom (2022)

Near standstill after foundation laying

Chengannur, Mannamangalam, Thrissur, Kottarakkara & Idukki