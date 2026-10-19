Once awestruck by karate skills, this 66-year-old Kochi man now trains commandos

KOCHI: There was a time when karate was largely perceived as a fighting style and only a few people dared to take it up. For Xavier Correya, though, there was no moment of confusion when he jumped into the karate arena almost five decades ago. Even at 66, Xavier, now an internationally certified karate master, pursues the martial art with the same strength and passion.

A resident of Palluruthy in Kochi, he urges all to learn martial arts to acquire discipline and confidence in life. Drawing on his expertise and intensive training under masters in Malaysia and Japan, Xavier has now been entrusted with the responsibility of training navy commandos, black cats, and other security personnel.

It was in 1977 that P Kuppuswamy introduced karate in Keralam. Inspired by Kuppuswamy’s demonstrations in Kochi, Xavier wanted to learn the fighting style.

“I was awestruck by the skills, like breaking of iron rods and concrete blocks, he performed back in 1975. P M Xavier, one of the first five black-belt holders in Keralam, was my master in karate,” Xavier tells TNIE.