Once awestruck by karate skills, this 66-year-old Kochi man now trains commandos

KOCHI: There was a time when karate was largely perceived as a fighting style and only a few people dared to take it up. For Xavier Correya, though, there was no moment of confusion when he jumped into the karate arena almost five decades ago. Even at 66, Xavier, now an internationally certified karate master, pursues the martial art with the same strength and passion.
A resident of Palluruthy in Kochi, he urges all to learn martial arts to acquire discipline and confidence in life. Drawing on his expertise and intensive training under masters in Malaysia and Japan, Xavier has now been entrusted with the responsibility of training navy commandos, black cats, and other security personnel.
It was in 1977 that P Kuppuswamy introduced karate in Keralam. Inspired by Kuppuswamy’s demonstrations in Kochi, Xavier wanted to learn the fighting style.
“I was awestruck by the skills, like breaking of iron rods and concrete blocks, he performed back in 1975. P M Xavier, one of the first five black-belt holders in Keralam, was my master in karate,” Xavier tells TNIE.
What began as a young man’s fascination has since evolved into a lifelong pursuit. Xavier is now a ‘kyoshi’, an expert instructor and authority empowered to issue karate certifications in the state. And he is probably the first Anglo-Indian to earn a karate black belt in the state. In the early days, the martial art was taught as a fighting technique rather than as a means of self-defence.
As it became more popular, the teaching style gradually changed and focused more on self-protection, rather than attacking a person, he says.
“We used to fight without any protective gear back then. But now, we teach students wearing all protective gear and recommend the same to all,” he points out.
Currently, in Ernakulam district, Xavier and his disciples conduct around 60 karate classes, while providing mentoring workshops across Keralam. Although karate has remained his primary passion, Xavier’s curiosity to explore other martial arts led him to train in kalaripayattu and the Chinese martial art form Tai Chi.
“When you begin learning karate or any other martial art, you may initially feel powerful and become offensive. But as you realise the power, you naturally feel responsible. It should be used to defend one from an attack and not to harm anyone. Though films show such martial arts in fighting sequences, it is important to impart this lesson of when to use the skill,” he says.
While ‘nunchaku’ has been a common weapon used during karate fights, Xavier has expanded his expertise to include a range of Chinese and Japanese weapons.
“It is continuous practice that helps one attain excellence in anything. Even at 66, I practice at least three days every week and won’t compromise on it under any circumstance. Earlier, daily practice was an inevitable part of my life,” he avers.