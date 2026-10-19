Who is flying what drone? Keralam police want to know

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the use of drones for disruptive purposes across the globe, the police force has begun auditing private drones that are currently in use in the state. A directive in this regard has been issued to all district police chiefs, highly placed sources said.

This is the first time that a repository of drone users and drone specifications is being prepared by state police. The underlying purpose is to identify “who is flying what,” a senior police officer told TNIE.

“Drones have become an indispensable part of modern society. But alongside the positive aspects, they are used to undertake nefarious activities as well. There is a clear need to differentiate between friendly drones and hostile ones,” the officer said.

State intelligence sources also stressed the importance of keeping a close watch on drones, owing to the strategic challenges they pose.

“Central agencies have been vociferously pushing for tighter scrutiny for nearly a decade. Drones have immense potential, and their misuse can have major consequences. It’s imperative that law-enforcement agencies have an idea what they are being used for by the general public. If people with criminal antecedents are using drones, the police should know what they are being employed for,” sources said.

Law enforcement has been sensitive about drone coverage in Keralam, owing to the strategic significance arising out of its nearly 600-km-long coastline, proximity to international shipping lanes and vital economic, scientific and defence installations.