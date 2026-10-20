395 winged species recorded in Peechi forest survey

THRISSUR: A four-day survey conducted in the Peechi forest region has recorded 395 species of birds, butterflies and dragonflies, including 36 species that were not included in the existing checklists of the surveyed areas.

The survey was organised by the forest and wildlife department in association with the Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS) from October 8 to 11. It covered the Chimmini Wildlife Sanctuary, Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary and Choolannur Peacock Sanctuary, with 10 base camps for field observations.

The survey recorded 165 bird species, 174 butterfly species and 56 species of dragonflies and damselflies. Of these, eight bird species, 22 butterfly species and six odonate species were additions to the existing checklists.

Among the birds recorded were the Malabar lark, purple heron, Siberian stonechat and eastern yellow wagtail. The survey also documented five species endemic to the Western Ghats: the Malabar grey hornbill, Malabar parakeet, white-bellied treepie, Malabar barbet and crimson-backed sunbird.

The butterfly survey recorded 174 species, including 22 additions to the existing checklist. Notable species included the Sahyadri plain puffin, common map, Sahyadri colour sergeant, bicolor ace and orange-spotted Ace. Eleven Western Ghats endemic butterfly species were also recorded, including the Malabar banded peacock, Malabar rose, Sahyadri lacewing, southern blue oakleaf, Travancore evening brown and shiva sunbeam.