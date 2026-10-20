395 winged species recorded in Peechi forest survey

THRISSUR: A four-day survey conducted in the Peechi forest region has recorded 395 species of birds, butterflies and dragonflies, including 36 species that were not included in the existing checklists of the surveyed areas.
The survey was organised by the forest and wildlife department in association with the Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS) from October 8 to 11. It covered the Chimmini Wildlife Sanctuary, Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary and Choolannur Peacock Sanctuary, with 10 base camps for field observations.
The survey recorded 165 bird species, 174 butterfly species and 56 species of dragonflies and damselflies. Of these, eight bird species, 22 butterfly species and six odonate species were additions to the existing checklists.
Among the birds recorded were the Malabar lark, purple heron, Siberian stonechat and eastern yellow wagtail. The survey also documented five species endemic to the Western Ghats: the Malabar grey hornbill, Malabar parakeet, white-bellied treepie, Malabar barbet and crimson-backed sunbird.
The butterfly survey recorded 174 species, including 22 additions to the existing checklist. Notable species included the Sahyadri plain puffin, common map, Sahyadri colour sergeant, bicolor ace and orange-spotted Ace. Eleven Western Ghats endemic butterfly species were also recorded, including the Malabar banded peacock, Malabar rose, Sahyadri lacewing, southern blue oakleaf, Travancore evening brown and shiva sunbeam.
The survey documented 56 species of dragonflies and damselflies, including the Indian emerald, Kodagu clubtail, spotted torrent-hawk, bamboo-tail and blood-spotted reedtail. Six species were additions to the existing checklist.
Eight Western Ghats endemic species were recorded, including the ruby-tailed hawklet, fraser’s torrent-dart, Travancore bamboo-tail and saffron reedtail.
Apart from the three major groups, the team also observed 52 moth species, 22 ant species, five cricket species and around 30 species of spiders. Signs of the presence of tigers, leopards, herds of elephants and gaur were also recorded during the survey.
The survey was led by Peechi Wildlife Division Warden M K Ranjith, with the participation of forest officials T N Rajesh, K M Mohammed Rafi and Saleesh Menachery. TNHS provided technical and scientific coordination under Dr Kalesh Sadasivan and research associate Anila V M.
Ranjith said repeated surveys were essential to develop a more comprehensive understanding of wildlife diversity in the region. Kalesh said the additions to the existing checklists and the documentation of endemic species highlighted the importance of systematic, periodic surveys and taxonomic validation.
The survey was held during the post-monsoon period to establish a baseline for the region’s biodiversity. The team recommended another survey during the pre-monsoon period to compare variations and strengthen long-term wildlife monitoring.
Recorded additions to exisiting checklists
The survey recorded 165 bird species, 174 butterfly species and 56 species of dragonflies and damselflies. Of these, eight bird species, 22 butterfly species and six odonate species were additions to the existing checklists