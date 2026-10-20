Arriving shortly: Grocery stalls at railway stations across Keralam

KOLLAM: A train station is not what comes to mind when one thinks about shopping for groceries. Yet, it may become a new normal for Keralam.

Passengers may soon be able to pick up everyday essentials such as rice, pulses, sugar and other groceries from railway stations. For starters, the Southern Railway is planning to open grocery stores at Ernakulam Town and Aluva stations in about a month.

The Thiruvananthapuram division has invited tenders for setting up the outlets, spanning 60 sq ft, on the platforms. The stores are expected to be operational within a month, said railway officials.

The initiative aims at making railway stations more passenger-friendly. Daily commuters in particular could benefit by picking up groceries on their way home from work.

“Many daily commuters travel to work on trains. They could find it convenient to pick up groceries from the stations on their way home. Depending on how successful the outlets are, the initiative will be extended to other stations,” said a senior official with the Southern Railway’s commercial division.

The outlets will stock everyday grocery essentials. Southern Railway had introduced similar stores in the Chennai division, which is part of the same zone, last year.

“Many passengers can directly purchase essentials when they get down at a station. It is a good initiative that can make railway stations more passenger-centric by introducing facilities such as grocery stores and perfume outlets,” said Varghese S Edayady, state president, Thirukochi Rail Passengers Association.