Chungathara cooperative bank cultivates a new future for farmers

MALAPPURAM: Moving beyond conventional banking, the Chungathara Service Cooperative Bank is bringing modern agricultural technology and essential farming services within easy reach of farmers in Nilambur and neighbouring areas, with its tissue culture laboratory emerging as a key initiative.

Established in 2016, the bank’s agricultural initiatives are designed to bring essential farming requirements under one roof, from high-quality planting material and fertilisers to agricultural equipment, machinery maintenance and a marketplace where farmers can sell their produce.

The tissue culture laboratory is the centrepiece of this initiative, producing disease-free, high-yielding banana saplings throughout the year at affordable rates. The facility offers farmers access to improved varieties that can help enhance productivity while reducing dependence on fertilisers.

“Mother cells required for tissue culture are carefully selected from superior, disease-free banana plants. These cells are cultivated in a specialised growth medium through different stages to produce saplings. As the saplings retain the characteristics of the mother plant, the laboratory can produce quality planting material on a large scale to meet farmers’ demands,” said bank president C D Sebastian.