Ekm leads nation in proportion of youth engaged in work, studies

KOCHI: With nine in 10 of its young people either working, studying or undergoing training, Ernakulam has the lowest youth-not-in-employment-education-or-training, or NEET, rate among India’s 100 most populous districts.

The National Statistical Office (NSO), in its first district-level labour market estimates under the redesigned Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), positions Ernakulam’s NEET rate for the 15-29 age group at 9.6%. Keralam as a whole reported a NEET rate of 21.5%, with Malappuram returning the highest value in the state at 32.2%.

Nationally, Coimbatore ranks next to Ernakulam at 14.5%, followed by Bengaluru Urban at 15%. Thrissur also figures among the top 10 districts with 17.8%, giving Keralam two entries in the list.

Across the country, 45.9% of districts have NEET rates between 20% and 30%, while 23.7% have rates above 30%.

Lekha Chakraborty of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy attributes Ernakulam’s performance to high educational retention and a diversified economy.

“Keralam’s strong enrolment in professional, technical and paramedical courses around Kochi keeps many young people in education. The city’s port and logistics sector, IT industry, healthcare, tourism, retail and gig economy offer avenues for those entering the workforce,” she said. Lekha noted that education retention is the larger contributor, with better matching between education and employment preventing youth from slipping into NEET status.

The findings appear to challenge Keralam’s longstanding problem of educated unemployment, but Lekha pointed out that the two indicators measure distinct dimensions.