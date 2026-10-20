Kerala Child Rights Commission files suo motu case into Haripad toddler’s death

KOCHI: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case suo motu over the death of two-year-old Rahul in Haripad from suspected malnutrition. Acting on media reports, commission member T C Jalajamol also sought explanations from the district medical officer, Karthikappally grama panchayat secretary, District Child Protection Officer and panchayat Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor.

“The concerned authorities are expected to submit the reports within seven days, following which action will be initiated,” Jalajamol said.

The child’s siblings have been shifted to a protection centre under the social justice department. The postmortem found that Rahul suffered from malnutrition and anaemia. He weighed 7kg, against the approximately 12kg expected for a child of his age. This has brought the family’s living conditions and the care provided to the children under scrutiny.

The toddler was found dead on his bed at home on Sunday morning, according to his father. Rajesh told police the child died after choking on milk. Police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death.

Rahul was the sixth child of Rajesh and his wife Thara, residents of Thaimoottil in Valiyakulangara, Karthikappally. Another of their kids reportedly died about a year ago.