Kerala Child Rights Commission files suo motu case into Haripad toddler’s death

KOCHI: The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case suo motu over the death of two-year-old Rahul in Haripad from suspected malnutrition. Acting on media reports, commission member T C Jalajamol also sought explanations from the district medical officer, Karthikappally grama panchayat secretary, District Child Protection Officer and panchayat Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisor.
“The concerned authorities are expected to submit the reports within seven days, following which action will be initiated,” Jalajamol said.
The child’s siblings have been shifted to a protection centre under the social justice department. The postmortem found that Rahul suffered from malnutrition and anaemia. He weighed 7kg, against the approximately 12kg expected for a child of his age. This has brought the family’s living conditions and the care provided to the children under scrutiny.
The toddler was found dead on his bed at home on Sunday morning, according to his father. Rajesh told police the child died after choking on milk. Police had earlier registered a case of unnatural death.
Rahul was the sixth child of Rajesh and his wife Thara, residents of Thaimoottil in Valiyakulangara, Karthikappally. Another of their kids reportedly died about a year ago.
In August, Rajesh, Thara and their five children were shifted to Sneha Veedu, a facility run by Haripad Gandhibhavan. However, the parents later took the children away, saying they had found a suitable rented house. Local representatives had also reportedly attempted to provide assistance, but alleged the family had not cooperated with efforts.
DMO officials told TNIE that various departments had repeatedly intervened to safeguard the children, but the parents had not cooperated. According to them, the parents, who were reportedly alcoholics, had threatened suicide and to kill the children before taking them away from Gandhibhavan.
“We were worried that they would resort to home delivery this time and ensured they go to the medical college. There are records of the department’s efforts to protect the children, but the parents were not cooperative,” said officials.
Following the incident, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala directed the Karthikappally tahsildar to ensure that there was no compromise in the protection of the children, in view of the family’s history.
Suffered from anaemia
The postmortem found that Rahul suffered from malnutrition and anaemia. He weighed 7 kg, against the approximately 12 kg expected for a child of his age