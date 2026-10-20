Kerala eyes Rs 20,400-cr investments for urban infra under Centre’s scheme

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam is aiming to mobilise investments worth Rs 20,400 crore for urban infrastructure development under the Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), with the state targeting up to Rs 5,100 crore in central assistance and planning to submit its first set of projects for approval within the next three to four months.

The initiative marks a shift from conventional grant-funded infrastructure creation to a model that requires urban local bodies (ULBs) to mobilise market finance and develop financially viable projects capable of generating sustainable revenue.

“The bankability requirement is one of the key features of the scheme. It will force us to prepare projects properly. A common problem is that an asset is created and its operation and maintenance are covered under the initial contract for two or three years. After that, the asset is often neglected and deteriorates,” state UCF Mission director Suraj Shaji told TNIE.

“Bankability means generating a revenue stream from the asset itself. Local bodies will have to look at private-partnership models or identify infrastructure that can generate regular, sustainable revenue before the Centre approves funding. The revenue is intended to cover maintenance. Our goal is to submit at least one or two solid projects to the central apex committee within the next three to four months,” he said.