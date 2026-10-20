Keralam govt mulls legislation to regulate spas amid sexual exploitation complaints

THRISSUR: The Keralam government is considering legislation to regulate spa establishments amid growing complaints of sexual exploitation of women and financial fraud, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has said. He warned that spas operating in violation of the law would be shut down.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of a Scouts and Guides event in Thrissur on Monday, Chennithala said the police had been conducting statewide raids over the past three to four days as part of ‘Operation Spa’ to identify illegal establishments and prevent exploitation.

“Spas are being opened across Keralam under the Shops and Establishments Act without proper adherence to legal requirements. There is little clarity about who is starting these establishments or what activities are taking place there. The government is seriously considering legislation to regulate this sector,” he said.

Further, Chennithala said complaints had emerged from several parts of the state about women being brought from within and outside Keralam, employed at spas and allegedly subjected to exploitation. Customers had also been cheated through fraudulent practices at some establishments, he said.

The proposed legislation aims to strengthen regulatory oversight of the sector and prevent illegal activities being carried out under the cover of legitimate businesses. Chennithala said several spas were functioning without the necessary licences or adequate accountability. While acknowledging that some spas were operating legitimately, he said illegal establishments would not be allowed.