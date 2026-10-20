Police to slap KAAPA on repeat offenders running illegal spas

KOCHI: With allegations of flesh trade and extortion bringing spas under increased scrutiny, the police are planning to invoke the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against repeat offenders operating such establishments, while also moving to cancel the bail granted to accused in earlier cases.
ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan told TNIE that the police would strengthen intelligence gathering and investigation to identify establishments allegedly being used for flesh trade and extortion.
The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of the spa sector following the alleged gangrape of a woman in Kochi, after she was lured to a lodge in Edappally on the promise of a job at a spa. In a separate incident in Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, two spa owners were arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl, raising further concerns over the safety of minors and the alleged misuse of spa establishments.
Clarifying the police approach, Vijayan said legitimate massage centres would not be obstructed. However, establishments found to be facilitating flesh trade or using it as a means of extortion would face stringent action.
“Conducting inspections at a few spas will not be sufficient. We have a mechanism for continuous surveillance, and stronger action will follow. We are strengthening police intelligence and investigation to prevent the misuse of such establishments,” he said.
The police will also target those who continue to operate such establishments despite having faced cases previously. Those booked in earlier cases under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act for running similar establishments could face action under KAAPA, commonly known as the Goonda Act.
Vijayan said the police were also taking steps to seek cancellation of bail granted to the accused in earlier cases so that further legal action could be initiated against them.
Establishments found operating as brothels would face proceedings to cancel their licences issued under the Shops and Establishments Act. Those involved in running such establishments or facilitating trafficking and flesh trade would be dealt with under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.
The ADGP said the police would distinguish between those involved in operating illegal establishments and those exploited as victims, ensuring that victims were treated accordingly. Action would also be taken against people facilitating such activities.
Two accused in Kalamassery gangrape case to be taken into custody again
The first and fourth accused in the Kalamassery gangrape case to be taken into custody again by Kochi city police after investigators received fresh leads in the case.
The case pertains to the alleged gangrape of a married woman who was lured to a lodge in Edappally on October 2, 2026, on the promise of a job as a spa manager. According to the Kalamassery police, the woman was allegedly drugged, held captive for two days and sexually assaulted repeatedly.