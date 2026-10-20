Police to slap KAAPA on repeat offenders running illegal spas

KOCHI: With allegations of flesh trade and extortion bringing spas under increased scrutiny, the police are planning to invoke the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against repeat offenders operating such establishments, while also moving to cancel the bail granted to accused in earlier cases.

ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan told TNIE that the police would strengthen intelligence gathering and investigation to identify establishments allegedly being used for flesh trade and extortion.

The move comes amid renewed scrutiny of the spa sector following the alleged gangrape of a woman in Kochi, after she was lured to a lodge in Edappally on the promise of a job at a spa. In a separate incident in Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, two spa owners were arrested for the alleged sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl, raising further concerns over the safety of minors and the alleged misuse of spa establishments.

Clarifying the police approach, Vijayan said legitimate massage centres would not be obstructed. However, establishments found to be facilitating flesh trade or using it as a means of extortion would face stringent action.

“Conducting inspections at a few spas will not be sufficient. We have a mechanism for continuous surveillance, and stronger action will follow. We are strengthening police intelligence and investigation to prevent the misuse of such establishments,” he said.