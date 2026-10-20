Rema slams adv general’s stand in CMRL case

KOZHIKODE: RMP leader and MLA K K Rema has criticised the Advocate General for taking a position before the Kerala High Court that favours Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan in the financial transactions case involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL).

Describing the Advocate General’s stand as disappointing, Rema said it undermined the credibility of the government’s broader position and urged the authorities to take the criticism against the legal stance seriously. She also demanded that Vijayan step down as Leader of the Opposition.

Rema argued that allegations of corruption against Vijayan and his family could not be shielded by citing the alleged political misuse of central investigative agencies by the Union government.

She acknowledged that there had been several instances in recent years in which central agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED), were allegedly deployed by the ruling party at the Centre to target political opponents. However, she maintained that such concerns could not be used to dismiss the allegations and investigations involving Vijayan and his family.

Rema said evidence that had emerged in connection with the case had already raised serious questions in the public domain.