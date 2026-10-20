Sunny Joseph cautions Congress leaders against public statements

KANNUR: Electricity Minister and KPCC president Sunny Joseph has urged Congress leaders and workers to avoid actions that could create unnecessary complications within the party.

Addressing reporters while responding to issues about differences within the Congress, Joseph appealed to everyone to maintain restraint. He stressed that internal disputes and controversies could adversely affect the party workers as well as the general public.

Sunny has also warned Congress leaders in Keralam against making public statements that could create difficulties for the party’s national leadership, stressing that internal differences should be discussed only within party forums.

The KPCC president said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other national leaders were engaged in a vigorous struggle to protect democratic values, which he alleged were being eroded in the country. Congress leaders in Keralam should support the efforts of the national leadership rather than take actions that could create additional challenges for them, he said.

He stressed that party members were free to express their opinions within internal forums but said making public statements on internal matters was inappropriate and would not be tolerated.