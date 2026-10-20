Waqf row deepens as Kanthapuram group boycotts Muslim panel meet

The meeting was called ostensibly to discuss issues related to the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA) and the Special Intensive Review of the voters list. But the invitation for the meeting was sent to the leaders of the Muslim organisations the same day on which the gazette notification for the reconstitution of the Waqf Board was published. It is assumed that Thangal convened the meeting to know the reaction from the organisations on the reconstitution.

Representatives of three groups of Sunnis, three groups of Mujahids, Jama’at-e-Islami, Muslim Education Society (MES) and other Muslim organisations attended the meeting.

Available leaders of the IUML met after the meeting of the Coordination Committee to discuss the Waqf Board controversy.

Concerns have emerged from the Congress too. Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan said that the Kanthapuram group should have been accommodated in the Board. “The minorities have helped the UDF in the last assembly polls. Kanthapuram faction’s opinions also should have been considered,” he said.

Meanwhile, a press release issued after the meeting, which expressed solidarity with the agitations going on in Delhi, said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should resign and all activities related to the SIR should be stopped. It also demanded that the amendments to the existing FCRA be withdrawn.

Stir brewing

Kanthapuram faction is gearing up to organise protests on Oct 22. Leaders of the Kerala Muslim Jama’at have said they would not compromise on anything other than a berth in the Waqf Board