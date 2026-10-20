Waqf row deepens as Kanthapuram group boycotts Muslim panel meet

KOZHIKODE: Protesting against the exclusion of the organisation in the reconstituted Kerala State Waqf Board, the Sunni group led by Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar boycotted the meeting of the Muslim Coordination Committee convened by IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Monday.
At the same time, IUML has started efforts to pacify the Sunni group, saying that the issues it raised are genuine. Talking to reporters before the meeting, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the party does not dismiss Kanthapuram faction’s claim. “They should have been accommodated in the Board. But the amended Central Waqf Act limited the power of the government in making appointments to the Board. Strict adherence to specific quota has become mandatory,” he said.
Kunhalikutty said the government thought that Kanthapuram faction can be accommodated in the Haj Committee or the Madrassa Welfare Board. Asked whether there were any consultations with Aboobacker Musaliyar, the IUML leader said he had tried to contact the Sunni leader over phone but he was not available. “Discussions will continue to find an amicable solution,” Kunhalikutty said.
The meeting was called ostensibly to discuss issues related to the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA) and the Special Intensive Review of the voters list. But the invitation for the meeting was sent to the leaders of the Muslim organisations the same day on which the gazette notification for the reconstitution of the Waqf Board was published. It is assumed that Thangal convened the meeting to know the reaction from the organisations on the reconstitution.
Representatives of three groups of Sunnis, three groups of Mujahids, Jama’at-e-Islami, Muslim Education Society (MES) and other Muslim organisations attended the meeting.
Available leaders of the IUML met after the meeting of the Coordination Committee to discuss the Waqf Board controversy.
Concerns have emerged from the Congress too. Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan said that the Kanthapuram group should have been accommodated in the Board. “The minorities have helped the UDF in the last assembly polls. Kanthapuram faction’s opinions also should have been considered,” he said.
Meanwhile, a press release issued after the meeting, which expressed solidarity with the agitations going on in Delhi, said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should resign and all activities related to the SIR should be stopped. It also demanded that the amendments to the existing FCRA be withdrawn.
Stir brewing
Kanthapuram faction is gearing up to organise protests on Oct 22. Leaders of the Kerala Muslim Jama’at have said they would not compromise on anything other than a berth in the Waqf Board