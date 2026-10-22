Dostoevsky's 'White Nights' evokes the Dreamer in all of us

"My God, a moment of bliss. Why, isn’t that enough for a whole lifetime?” asks the Dreamer, the unnamed protagonist of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s ‘White Nights’. A question for a lifetime, isn’t it?

It captures something deeply familiar in our times — loneliness, and those fleeting moments of happiness that arrive so unexpectedly they can make or break our worlds.

Perhaps that is what draws young readers to the lonely, ‘loathsome’ and loveless world of the great Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky.

They are discovering a different side of Dostoevsky. Not as the highbrow, philosophical author of ‘Crime and Punishment’, which delves into the moral turmoil of a man after committing a crime, or ‘The Brothers Karamazov’, a murder mystery and courtroom drama that examines Russian society and spiritual crisis, or ‘The Idiot’, which explores innocence, compassion and moral purity in a corrupt world.