In a 1st for Keralam, Ernakulam Junction railway station to get gaming & entertainment centre

KOLLAM: Passengers may soon have a fun way to spend their time waiting for a train.

The Southern Railway (SR) is planning to introduce a gaming and entertainment centre at Ernakulam Junction, a first facility of its kind at a railway station in the state.

Spread across more than 6,000 sqft over two floors, the facility will have gaming zones, virtual gaming facilities and recreational spaces. It is expected to become operational within a few months.

The facility, planned near the Officer’s Rest House, will be developed under the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. The Thiruvananthapuram division has invited bids with a contract period of 10 years.

The first floor of the proposed facility would accommodate three meeting spaces, one of which would be capable of hosting around 15 people, while another would be a small room for families. Details about the third space are yet to be finalised. Toilets and washrooms will be provided.

“Ernakulam Junction was chosen as it is a prime location. Depending on the people’s response, we will extend the concept to other stations. The division is also considering setting up PlayStation facilities at smaller stations,” said a senior official with the SR commercial department.

The initiative forms a part of the division’s efforts to diversify commercial activities at railway stations and introduce facilities beyond conventional passenger services, and also part of its bid to generate non-fare revenue from stations.

“I welcome this innovative initiative. An entertainment and gaming zone especially for kids at Ernakulam Junction would enhance the passenger experience and modernise the station. This initiative would make Kochi a model for passenger-friendly railway facilities across Kerala,” said Akshay P R, an Ernakulam native.

Already, Southern Railway is gearing up to introduce facilities to make the stations more passenger friendly. These include grocery stalls, perfume stalls, car service centres at various stations.