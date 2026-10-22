Intensifying controversies surrounding the Qatar KMCC heist ; One accused surrenders in Koyilandy

KOZHIKODE: The controversy surrounding the massive financial heist at the Qatar Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) office has escalated significantly following the surprise surrender of the fourth accused, Nelliyadi Parappinkunyil Balakrishnan, 60, who was a BJP candidate from Ward 3 of Koyilandy Municipality in the last local body elections, to the Koyilandy police.

More digital evidence surfaced regarding the incident adding fuel to the controversy. The case involves the staggering theft of approximately Rs 8 crore (31 million Qatari Riyals) from the strong room of the KMCC office in Al Thumama, Doha, which occurred on September 18, 2025.

Given KMCC's prominent role in philanthropic and fundraising activities across Gulf nations and beyond, the incident has sent shockwaves through expatriate and political circles alike. However, the surprise surrender of the accused on a Wednesday in a local police station in Kozhikode district further escalates the controversies.

According to the statement of Balakrishnan and police FIR, the robbery was executed after tying up the office boy on duty and using a gas cutter to breach the strong room. Balakrishnan, a 60-year-old industrial worker and BJP booth president who contested the recent local body elections from Koyilandy municipality's third ward, surrendered after returning from Qatar. In his confession—which has also surfaced via video clips prior to his surrender—Balakrishnan claimed he was manipulated and coerced into the crime.

An industrial welder by trade, he stated that he was approached by acquaintances under the pretext of securing stable welding work in Qatar.

After spending around Rs 35,000 for his own travel expenses and receiving a visa arranged by the other suspects in the heist, he was taken to Doha by a group including Koyilandy native 'Bombay' Shaji (Shajahan). Upon arrival, Balakrishnan claims he was confined to a lodge-like residence and later driven to the building under the false impression of performing standard repair work, only to realize it was the KMCC office.