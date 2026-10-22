Intensifying controversies surrounding the Qatar KMCC heist ; One accused surrenders in Koyilandy

KOZHIKODE: The controversy surrounding the massive financial heist at the Qatar Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) office has escalated significantly following the surprise surrender of the fourth accused, Nelliyadi Parappinkunyil Balakrishnan, 60, who was a BJP candidate from Ward 3 of Koyilandy Municipality in the last local body elections, to the Koyilandy police.
More digital evidence surfaced regarding the incident adding fuel to the controversy. The case involves the staggering theft of approximately Rs 8 crore (31 million Qatari Riyals) from the strong room of the KMCC office in Al Thumama, Doha, which occurred on September 18, 2025.
Given KMCC's prominent role in philanthropic and fundraising activities across Gulf nations and beyond, the incident has sent shockwaves through expatriate and political circles alike. However, the surprise surrender of the accused on a Wednesday in a local police station in Kozhikode district further escalates the controversies.
According to the statement of Balakrishnan and police FIR, the robbery was executed after tying up the office boy on duty and using a gas cutter to breach the strong room. Balakrishnan, a 60-year-old industrial worker and BJP booth president who contested the recent local body elections from Koyilandy municipality's third ward, surrendered after returning from Qatar. In his confession—which has also surfaced via video clips prior to his surrender—Balakrishnan claimed he was manipulated and coerced into the crime.
An industrial welder by trade, he stated that he was approached by acquaintances under the pretext of securing stable welding work in Qatar.
After spending around Rs 35,000 for his own travel expenses and receiving a visa arranged by the other suspects in the heist, he was taken to Doha by a group including Koyilandy native 'Bombay' Shaji (Shajahan). Upon arrival, Balakrishnan claims he was confined to a lodge-like residence and later driven to the building under the false impression of performing standard repair work, only to realize it was the KMCC office.
Balakrishnan explained that he was forced to use a gas cutter to break open the lockers. While the primary conspirators fled with the multi-million-riyal haul, Balakrishnan alleged he was handed a nominal sum of 50,000 Qatari Riyals initially and an additional Rs 1.50 lakhs upon his return to Kerala.
After the heist, Balakrishnan returned home and subsequently contested as a BJP candidate in the local body elections. He confessed in the video that party workers have no clue about the heist. Following his surrender on Wednesday, the magistrate court remanded him to the Koyilandy sub-jail while police hunt for the remaining five suspects: Bombay Shaji, Rashi, Bava (Salih), Mammali (Hassan), and Nisar.
The scandal has triggered intense political friction, particularly with sharp criticisms directed at the KMCC leadership and the handling of the episode. Critics and political figures have raised serious questions regarding why the organization delayed filing a formal complaint for an extended period despite the incident occurring in late 2025, calling the leadership's silence highly dubious.
BJP North District President CR Praful Krishnan vehemently criticized the situation, pointing out that an ordinary worker like Balakrishnan lacked the technical capability or local knowledge to plan and execute such a massive heist single-handedly. He alleged that powerful political figures and KMCC insiders must have provided critical inside information regarding the presence and location of the stored funds.
While affirming that any guilty party within their ranks should face justice, the BJP leadership strongly condemned attempts to pin the entire conspiracy on their local unit, noting that Balakrishnan was unaware of the plot when recruited for overseas work.
Furthermore, local party committees have demanded a comprehensive probe by a central investigative agency to trace the origins of the unaccounted funds and expose the "big fish" orchestrating the crime from behind the scenes.
The investigation has taken further twists with the emergence of crucial digital evidence. Audio recordings have surfaced on social media and WhatsApp groups featuring heated negotiations and bargaining allegedly between prime suspect Bombay Shaji and Kamaru Payyoli regarding the distribution of the stolen loot.
In the audio, references are made to demanding unpaid shares and asserting claims over the stolen money, adding credence to theories of an organized syndicate. Meanwhile, Bombay Shaji has approached the court for anticipatory bail.
The Koyilandy police have registered a case under sections 309(4) and 3(5) of BNS for robbery. "We registered the case because it was a major heist and the accused himself surrendered. However, the available evidence is digital evidence. We are currently verifying the authenticity of these audio clips as the manhunt for the remaining five absconding suspects continues across Kozhikode and Payyoli," said Kiran A, sub-inspector, Koyilandy police.