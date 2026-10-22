Keralam: Blood sugar not checked, clinic asked to pay Rs 4 lakh

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A private clinic in the city has been ordered to pay `4 lakh to a patient whose diabetes went undetected in tests after piles surgery, leading to severe infection and a long hospital stay.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) directed the Kumarapuram-based clinic to pay the complainant, K Anil Kumar, the amount as compensation for mental agony and `3,000 as costs. Anil Kumar’s blood sugar was tested at the clinic on April 24, 2007, and was found normal at 80 mg/dl. Two days later, he underwent a surgery for piles and fissure.

As the pain did not ease after the surgery, he visited the clinic shortly aafter, on May 8, May 24, June 21 and June 26. Though he was given antibiotics and injections, the clinic did not test his blood sugar level again.

On June 30, the clinic referred him to a private hospital as he had a serious abscess. Tests done at the hospital found he was diabetic. He underwent two procedures under general anaesthesia during the in-patient treatment till July 26.

Anil Kumar’s petition was considered by a DCDRC bench comprising its president P V Jayarajan, members Preetha G Nair and Viju V R. The complainant was represented by advocates S Reghukumar and G S Sanalkumar.